Will Abhay Deol do a cameo in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa? Actor speaks out

Earlier last month, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar treated fans with the announcement of his next directorial venture, a travel-based all-girls film titled Jee Le Zaraa. After Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the filmmaker is all set to make the girl get their cars out for an adventurous trip. While it is said that Jee Le Zaraa will be a sequel to ZNMD, nothing has been confirmed by the makers. Recently. Abhay Deol, who starred in ZNMD opened up about his cameo in Akhtar's next film and talked about the project.

When asked if Abhay Deol will do a cameo in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, he told Spotboye, "I don't think so. I'm not so big on cameos. If it's needed, then sure. I don't have a problem with them. But I don't think it's needed."

Talking about the film, he added, "“It looks fun. It has got great talent behind and in front of the screen. It was exciting just to look at it. I don't know the story or the script. It just looks exciting."

Announcing the film, Farhan Akhtar had tweeted, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. "

Not just him but even Priyanka shared the news by sharing a picture of the leading trio and wrote, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starters. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it!!

Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!

And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty. My heart’s smiling. See you at the movies."