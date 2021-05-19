Image Source : HOTSTAR Why Tamannaah Bhatia is excited about 'November Story'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's can't stop gushing about her upcoming web series "November Story", a murder mystery that casts her as a young ethical hacker named Anuradha, who is trying to sell her father's house so she can pay for his Alzheimer's treatment. The Tamil crime thriller series will release on May 20 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The seven-episode whodunnit, revolves around Ganesan (G M Kumar of "Avan Ivan"), a crime novel writer, suffering from Alzheimer's.

On November 16th, Anuradha finds her father in their abandoned house with the dead body of a woman, who has been covered in paint. As the police reach the crime scene, all evidence is pointing at Ganesan, however his daughter claims his innocence and embarks on a journey to unveil the truth, read the synopsis of the show.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said "When I first heard the narration of 'November Story' from director Ram Subramanian, I could have never anticipated that the storyline was going to be so layered. I have never watched a crime thriller series that is so complex and intriguing at the same time, and one that engages audiences in every episode like an authentic whodunit."

"What commences as a plain Jane murder spirals into the unleashing of a series of hair-raising events interlaced with a multitude of characters and narratives that come to the fore, raising more and more questions while building mystery around the killer and motive," she promises.

In Ram Subramanian-directed show, Bhatia's Anuradha is described as a young, independent, fearless and intelligent woman, who takes it upon herself to save her father from being punished for a murder. The actress said portraying a strong female character was one of the most gratifying experiences in her career.

Produced by Ananda Vikatan Group, the series also stars Pasupathy, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna among others. "November Story" will be also released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.