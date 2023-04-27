Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRIDEVIFP Why Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt? Here’s what happened

For more than 40 years, the late actress Sridevi dominated regional and Bollywood film. She has worked with almost all of the biggest stars in the movie business. Do you know that she declined to collaborate with Sanjay Dutt, the actor? According to reports, a 1983 incident was the cause. Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi appeared together in Mahesh Bhatt's Gumrah. The crowd was impressed by the young couple, and the movie was a big smash. The two never again collaborated on a film.

She reportedly wasn't ready to work with Sanjay Dutt even for this film, but she accepted to take the role for the sake of her career, which was reportedly on the decline. According to reports, the two did not interact on the sets during the production, and Sridevi would leave after the day's work without even glancing his way.

According to Filmfare, Sanjay Dutt claimed that he visited Sridevi in 1993 while she was filming Himmatwala since he was a huge fan. He stormed into her makeup room when he couldn't find her on the sets. Sridevi was totally horrified and terrified when she saw him in such a state of intoxication, and she closed the door in his face. She resolved after this incident never to collaborate with Sanjay Dutt again.

According to rumours, Sridevi was forced to sign up for the role of Zameen's lead actor Sanjay Dutt as a result of this incident. She agreed to sign it as long as there would be no scene-sharing with him. The film never saw the light of day.

Also Read: Pakistani actor Dodi Khan says he is inspired by Sanjay Dutt for fitness

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt rubbishes news of suffering injuries while shooting; clears the air with Instagram post

Latest Entertainment News