Why BTS' Jungkook deleted all Instagram pics? The reason will make you say 'He's such Golden Maknae'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIGHIT_INFO BTS' Jungkook

"Why BTS' Jungkook delete all Instagram pics?" Asked ARMY when the K-pop star shocked everyone by trashing all the posts from his verified Instagram account. However, a day later, the singer shared new pictures arranged in an aesthetic manner. While doing so, JK also said that he will soon be deleting the posts again. And as promised he did it. Some time later, he shared the posts arranged in a different pattern. The Korean star who is gearing up for the release of BTS' new album 'Proof' recently held a Vlive and spoke about the Instagram fiasco. Jungkook said that he indeed deleted all the posts on Instagram but there was nothing absurd about it and he simply did it because he had a “change of thought.”

“A reason (behind deleting my Instagram posts)? Absolutely no reason at all. It’s not because something happened. I just didn’t like how it looked,” he said in Korean during the live chat. “Communicating with you on Instagram through posts is really precious and great, and I have it all in my heart,” he added addressing his fans.

Related | BTS' Jungkook back on Instagram but hints at deleting pics soon again; hurry up & see them here

Related | BTS' Jungkook deletes all Instagram posts hours before White House visit; ARMY asks V, J-Hope's help

Jungkook also shared that he didn't know that he could archive the posts on the photo-sharing app and now that he knows it, he regrets deleting his pictures. “I do think that it’s too bad that I just erased it all,” JK whose popularly known as Golden Makane said adding. “I didn’t know you could ‘Archive’ pictures, I just wanted to make it look nicer.”

He also said that going forward he will be posting things differently. He joked and asked his fans for permission to start over on Instagram again. “I can do that, right?” he asked laughing loud. “I didn’t get permission from you to erase them but I did get permission to try again.”

Related | BTS' Jungkook dances to Suga's 'That That', opens up about collaboration with Charlie Puth

Meanwhile, Jungkook and his band members RM, Jin, JHope, V, Suga and Jimin are all set for the release of their anthology album Proof. K-pop superband has confirmed that its latest album will stretch across three CDs and consist of 48 tracks. The album and the composition of the disks are intended to represent the past, present and future of the nine-year-old band, agency Big Hit Music said. Within the mix are three new songs: 'Yet To Come', 'Run BTS' and 'For Youth'. It releases on June 10.