When Saroj Khan gave actress Sonakshi Sinha a priceless token of appreciation

Sonakshi Sinha took to social media on Friday to convey her condolence for choreographer Saroj Khan's death, and also shared the memory of an emotional moment from the set of her second film, "Rowdy Rathore". In a video from the set of the film that Sonakshi posted on social media, she is trying to perfect a dance step even as Saroj Khan looks on. A little later, Khan announces "okay" from behind the monitor.

Then the ace choreographer does something that pleasantly surprises Sonakshi. She walks up to the actress and gives her Rs 101 as a token of appreciation for her performance, while Sonakshi touches her feet.

"23 years old, so new, Just into my second film, working with you, a taskmaster, a perfectionist, a LEGEND... was the last time i was ever nervous working with anyone. That 101 rupiye ki kharchi you gave me, and the words you told my mother 'yeh ladki mera naam roshan karegi' (this girl will make my name famous) gave me enough confidence to last a lifetime. Hope you are smiling wherever you are, and I hope I continue to make you proud! Rest in peace," Sonakshi wrote on Instagram.

Saroj Khan's favorite student Madhuri Dixit also mourned the loss. Sharing a heartfelt tweet on the death of her friend and guru, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you.. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji"

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Three-time National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai early on Friday. She was 71.

