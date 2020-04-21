Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Arjun Kapoor met 'fresh prince' Will Smith, throwback picture goes viral

In coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars, confined to their homes are spending quality time by sharing some epic throwback pictures. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a major throwback picture with Hollywood star Will Smith, which has now caught the attention of several people. Taking to instagram, the Panipat actor shared the picture and wrote, “Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie..Side note - the vertical strips really didn’t do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was.”

A young Arjun and his buddy, designer Kunal Rawal, can be seen smiling for the camera while posing with Smith. The Men in Black star shows the victory sign with both his hands. The picture is also a reminder of Arjun Kapoor's amazing weight loss journey.

In an earlier interview Arjun Kapoor opened up about his amazing body transformation and said, "Being fat was part of my life. Actually, I never wanted to lose weight, content with what I was. But I knew I was lying to myself that I was happy being this way. In the last five years, I've learnt my lesson: Never Give Up! Patience is the key- live through each day, one day at a time. Fight the bad days just like you revel in the good ones. And never set any target date," Arjun said.

Salman Khan reportedly inspired Arjun Kapoor to lose weight during his interactions with him on the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq, after which he is also said to have supervised Arjun's training sessions. Arjun reportedly lost some 50 kilos in two years and then toned up before he joined the sets of Ishaqzaade in 2012. For his debut film, Arjun co-starred with Parineeti Chopra, who has also featured in headlines for her fat-to-fit story.

Arjun Kapoor weight loss

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat (2019) alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He now has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra and an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh.

