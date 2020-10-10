Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA When Anushka Sharma's mom stitched her costume for her school dance!

Since she was a child, Anushka Sharma had a flair for performing arts. Now a superstar, Anushka shared a cute throwback which was originally shared by her school friend. In the picture, Anushka is seen with her school dance team ready to rock the stage! The picture shared is from 2002 when Anushka was in class 8 in army public school Bangalore! Her mom had stitched this lovely outfit in just 1.5 days and this is for the annual day function. Anushka was a total star on the dance floor!

Now that the actress is expecting her first child, she might be craving to recall her childhood memories which is why she shared the picture of a school group dance picture, where everyone is seen wearing red and black lehengas. Looks like they either gave or were about to give a performance on Navratri or on SRK's song, ‘Chal Chaiya Chaiya’ from the movie, Dil Se. Have a look at the same here:

Image Source : ANUSHKA'S INSTA POST Anushka's Insta post

Coming back to the adorable duo, they are all set to welcome a new life and the announcement of their pregnancy was made through a picture in which Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen flaunting her cute baby bump. Alongside they wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Anushka's fans are quite happy about her and can't talk enough about the glow on her face. The same was quite visible in an Instagram post she shared where the 'Zero' actress was seen enjoying waters wearing a gorgeous monokini. Her post read, "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. Because ... " After all , we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass #WorldGratitude."

On the work front, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' that also featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage