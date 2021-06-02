Image Source : INSTA/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA What's inside Ayushmann Khurrana's lockdown survival kit?

Ayushmann Khurrana is quite active on his social media platform where he keeps on sharing what's up with him amid the COVID lockdown. Not just him but even his wife Tahira Kashyap shares glimpses of their life on Instagram. Yet again, a similar incident took place when the 'Vicky Donor' actor shared an interesting video on Wednesday that basically gave an insight into his pandemic survivor’s kit. The video shows the list of things that are a must for the 36-year-old actor that includes a journal for scribbling thoughts, his favourite sneakers and t-shirt, a novel and a warm drink for him to drink. Now that's he is talking about COVID essentials, mask and sanitizer were musts.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the video and captioned the same, "My essentials" and completed the same with hashtag #COVID19. Well, not just the video but also the stunning view from his balcony caught everyone's attention.

Before him, it was Tahira who shared a list of all the things she likes. Sharing a silhouetted picture of Ayushmann, she wrote, "Also all things I like! (Part 2). Chai, kitaab, lamp, study table, rain and this hot boy."

The first part of the post included a picture of Tahira along with her daughter Varushka alongside a caption reading, "Hope everyone is safe! Everything fav in this pic- Mumbai rains, chai, the little one, papaya planter and TIKA THE IGGY! We are BIG Tika The Iggy fans."

On the professional front, Ayushmann was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo which co-featured Amitabh Bachchan. Coming up next, he has a couple of films in the pipeline including-- Doctor G, Anek, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui