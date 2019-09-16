Monday, September 16, 2019
     
Virat Kohli flaunts Anushka Sharma’s initial on T-shirt. She hearts it

Seems like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will never stop giving couple goals to their fans and followers.

New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 12:50 IST
Seems like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will never stop giving couple goals to their fans and followers. A soft kiss planted on the India skipper's hand by his actress wife had taken the Internet by storm. And now a sweet gesture by Kohli has their fans going aww.

Virat shared a picture on Instagram -- which shows him lost in deep thought. He captioned it, “Caught in the moment. Pic credit @anushkasharma.” 

The player is seen dressed in a white tee with the letter “A” and a red heart on it.

Anushka acknowledged the post with a heart emoji in the comments section. 

Earlier, the couple made headlines when they attended the event where the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was renamed after the late Arun Jaitley and a special stand was dedicated to Kohli.

The video, which took the social media by storm, showed the star couple holding hands and sitting together. Moments later the actress was seen sneaking the soft kiss.

The clip was then shared by various fan clubs on social media platforms.

