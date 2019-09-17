When Deepika Padukone forgot she's married to Ranveer Singh

Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the IT couple of Bollywood that never ceases to amaze their fans with their PDA -- on and off the social media. But at a recent function, the gorgeous actress forgot she was married to Ranveer Singh. Well, almost.

New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 13:18 IST
It so happened that Deepika was in Delhi for the first edition of Live, Love, Laugh - a lecture series wherein she talked about the four-year long journey of her foundation. It was during the session that Deepika Padukone needed to be reminded that she was married to Ranveer Singh. 

Deepika, in her opening statement, said, "I am a daughter, I am a sister, I am an actor..." and took a pause. The host then prompted her saying, "a wife?" To which, Deepika said, "Ohh I forgot that" and everyone burst into laughter. The hilarious video is now viral.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for six years before they got married in Italy's Lake Como in November 2018 as per Konkani traditions and Sindhi rituals.

The wedding was attended by both their families, close relatives and a few friends. The couple had adopted a strict no-phone policy at the wedding venues. After the wedding, they released pictures from the ceremonies on social media.

 

