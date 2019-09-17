Image Source : INSTAGRAM Viral Video: When Deepika Padukone forgot she's married to Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the IT couple of Bollywood that never ceases to amaze their fans with their PDA -- on and off the social media. But at a recent function, the gorgeous actress forgot she was married to Ranveer Singh. Well, almost.

It so happened that Deepika was in Delhi for the first edition of Live, Love, Laugh - a lecture series wherein she talked about the four-year long journey of her foundation. It was during the session that Deepika Padukone needed to be reminded that she was married to Ranveer Singh.

Deepika, in her opening statement, said, "I am a daughter, I am a sister, I am an actor..." and took a pause. The host then prompted her saying, "a wife?" To which, Deepika said, "Ohh I forgot that" and everyone burst into laughter. The hilarious video is now viral.

Also, Deepika Padukone has been sharing hillarious memes on Instagram that has her poking fun at her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for six years before they got married in Italy's Lake Como in November 2018 as per Konkani traditions and Sindhi rituals.

Deepika and Ranveer

The wedding was attended by both their families, close relatives and a few friends. The couple had adopted a strict no-phone policy at the wedding venues. After the wedding, they released pictures from the ceremonies on social media.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page