Vinay Sinha, producer of Andaz Apna Apna dies

Bollywood film producer Vinay Sinha passes away on Friday. The cause of his death is not known yet. Trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta shared the news on social media, "Vinay Sinha, producer of films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace".

In November 2019, Andaz Apna Apna completed 25 years and, Vinay Sinha's daughter Priti thanked him for being part of an iconic film starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. "25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock".

Andaz Apna was a comedy of errors also featuring Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. Though not a commercial success, the film would go on to achieve cult status.

Vinay Sinha is also known for producing films such as Naseeb (1997) and Chor Police (1983).