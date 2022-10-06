Vikrant Massey to star in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next. Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vikrant Massey

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, on Thursday, announced his next film '12th Fail' with producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant shared a picture which he captioned, "Sapne sach hote hain! Aur haan, HAARA WAHI, JO LADA NAHI 12th Fail - COMING SOON!!!." In the picture, Vikrant shared a picture of the script of the film and the name of his character Manoj, written on slate above the script.

He also shared a picture on his stories in which he could be seen along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, which he captioned "The joy on our face says it all...Let's do this!!!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIKRANT MASSEYVikrant Massey's Instagram Story

Meanwhile, Vikrant was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Forensic' alongside Prachi Desai and Radhika Apte. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film was released on Ott platform Zee5 and received mixed responses from the audience.

One of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Massey has an interesting line-up of films. The actor is currently shooting for 'Sector 36' with Maddock films and says that his character is "unique, something I have never done before. I am very excited to see the reaction of audiences to this new role." Other than 'Sector 36', Vikrant has Bollywood movies like Yaar Jigri, Mumbaikar and Gaslight in the pipeline. Talking about switching characters, Vikrant had earlier said, "It’s always an effort to switch characters."

"What’s the point if you do not imbibe each one of them and use the opportunity to live that role. Hence again, I like to move fast doing more characters in the coming months and years, but I will always live slow in those characters. And taking that effort comes effortlessly to me as long as I am aligned with the stories I choose to be part of. This is my comfort zone," he adds.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News