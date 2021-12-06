Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan completes Abu Dhabi shoot; Saif Ali Khan begins second schedule in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan completes Abu Dhabi shoot

Highlights Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for 'Vikram Vedha'

Makers of the film have begun the production of its second shoot schedule with actor Saif Ali Khan

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'

After working his fingers to the bones, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has wrapped up the Abu Dhabi shoot schedule for the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. The news was confirmed by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As per earlier reports, Hrithik shot major action sequences for the upcoming film in Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, the makers of the film have begun the production of its second shoot schedule with actor Saif Ali Khan in Lucknow.

"'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK COMPLETES ABU DHABI SHOOT, SAIF BEGINS IN LUCKNOW... #VikramVedha concluded its first schedule spanning 27 days in #AbuDhabi with #HrithikRoshan... Second schedule has begun with #SaifAliKhan in #Lucknow... 30 Sept 2022 release," Taran Adarsh wrote.

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name 'Vikram Vedha'. The superhit film originally starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

It is said that Hrithik will play the gangster. The film drew from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life. Radhika Apte will also play a pivotal role in the movie slated to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.