Vidya Balan requests fans to stay indoors, stay safe amid coronvirus lockdown

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has urged her fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Just like other Bollywood celebrities, the actress is also under home-quarantine and sharing videos on social media to request fans to stay indoors. The Heyy Baby actress, in her latest video, appreciated the citizens of India for facing every challenge together but this time, she asks them to maintain distance from each other in order to win the battle with novel COVID-19.
Bollywood actress #VidyaBalan urges fans to stand together amid #coronaviruspandemic by staying away from each other pic.twitter.com/X6tKxUusVa— IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) April 2, 2020
Fight Against Coronavirus
Earlier, the actress also shared a video to enlighten her fans about the Mumbai Roti Bank, which has been giving food to those hungry on the roads. She asked fans to donate for it and wrote, "In these difficult times *Mumbai Roti Bank* is providing *free meals for all poor people*. We understand that many daily wage labourers and others don't have groceries and food and are going hungry everyday."
She added, "If you know any place where people are going hungry please contact us on *8655580001* .We will be happy to serve areas which are concentrated with needy people. As *Mumbai Roti Bank*, @rotibankfdn has been started by *Mr D Sivanandhan* retired police commissioner, Mumbai police is happy to aid the movement of our vans to feed the needy at this critical time."
The pandemic coronavirus has been slowly and steadily spreading its wings in India. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a 21-day lockdown in the country and has asked everyone to stay at home. This lockdown has severely hit the daily wage workers in the country who are left with now work and no way to head back to their hometowns or villages. The state and the central government is doing its best to ensure that the basic needs of these people are fulfilled. Extending their support, several Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit by donating to the PM-Cares fund.
