VIDEO: Tiger Shroff shares glimpses from his intense 'rise and grind' workout routine

Bollywood's heartthrob, Tiger Shroff always leaves everyone's hearts racing with his chiseled looks. He often shares insigts from his daily life on social media. From energetic dance videos to rigorous workout sessions actor's Instagram feed is a delight to watch. The actor, who is admired for his fitness regime and muscular physique, on Saturday, treated fans to glimpses from his intense workout routine. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a Reel in which he could be seen doing pull-ups, weight training and boxing.

The 'War' actor paired his vigorous workout video with the song 'Earned It' by The Weeknd, from Fifty Shades of Grey. He captioned the post as "Rise and grind."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2' with Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Tiger has already completed first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie Heropanti. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. Tiger Shroff had started shooting for Heropanti 2 on April 3 in Mumbai.



The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in 'Ganapath' co-starring Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022. The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

