Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN VIDEO: Milind Soman works out with muskmelon as weight

Milind Soman keeps setting fitness goals for netizens with his workout videos on social media. His latest video, where he uses a muskmelon as a gym instrument, is surely awe-inspiring.

On Thursday, the actor-supermodel shared a video captured by his wife Ankita where he can be seen working out with a whole muskmelon as a weight. He also spoke about how much fruit he regularly consumes and how he uses fruit of the skin.

"How many things can you do with a melon ? Before you eat it. I eat fruits every morning, whatever is seasonal, a whole watermelon, a whole papaya, 5-6 mangoes, some bananas, yes all together sometimes it takes me an hour!!! And then I rub the skins on my face," he captioned.

Reacting to his post, while some netizens found it inspiring, some said they don't have so much time to eat fruits for an hour or do facial with the skin. A fan pointed out at the actor's salt and pepper hair and suggested Milind Soman would look great if he dyed his locks.

Earlier, the actor-model had shared an inspiring picture along with wife Ankita Konwar encouraging fans about fitness.

Taking to Instagram, Milind Soman shared the picture and wrote, "First run on first day of Unlock one!!! When you haven't run for 75 days, you have to take it slow its unlock one for the body as well, so no matter the level of excitement, control is key ! Just a slow 5k enjoying the cool weather, mild drizzle and the lack of traffic and people, feeling F.I.N.E !!!!!!! And yes, I pulled the mask down while running and nobody was around!".

