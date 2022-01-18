Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAALIAADVANI VIDEO: Kiara Advani burns up Instagram in slo-mo run in white bikini

Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra had jetted off to Maldives for New Year's celebration

Kiara will be seen in horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu

Kiara Advani recently treated fans to her sizzling avatar on social media as she shared an Instagram reel, which is a compilation of her fabulous moments from a recent Maldives getaway. For the New Year's, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra had jetted off to the island nation to spend some quality time together and the actress now shares what she did while on vacation.

In the video, Kiara turns up the heat in a white bikini. At the beach, she is seen running towards the camera in slo-mo. Another instance shows her on a yacht on the high seas as she spots some dolphins. In one of the moments, she soaks up the sun in her white, two piece bikini. Needless to say, the video shared by the actress has gone viral on social media with many commenting on how fit and fabulous Kiara looks in her beach avatar.

Kiara had earlier shared a picture of herself from the getaway. In the image, the sun is shining brigh behind her as she flips her hair in the swimming pool. She wore a pink bikini in the candid moment on Instagram.

On the work front, Kiara last featured in Captain Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah opposite Sidharth. She will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. She is also collaborating with Ram Charan for Shankar directorial. Other movies that are lined up for release are Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and a film from Ashutosh Gowariker on the founder of Lijjat Papad, titled Karram Kurram.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the movie which is set for earliest release for her, i.e. on March 25. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, will now see Kartik Aaryan playing the role of a ghost hunter. This is the first time that Kartik and Kiara will be paired opposite each other. It is directed by Anees Bazmee.