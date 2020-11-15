Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85 in Kolkata

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORS OF NORTH EASTERN INDIA Soumitra Chatterjee passed away

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 on November 15 in Kolkata. He breathed his last at Belle Vue Nursing Home in Kolkata after being hospitalised for nearly a month. Soumitra Chatterjee had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 5, 2020 and got admitted to the hospital the very next morning.

"We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 p.m. at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul," the bulletin from Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital said.

After he tested negative for coronavirus, Soumitra Chatterjee was shifted to a non-Covid Intensive Trauma Unit (ITU). Since then, the veteran Bengali actor had been under expert medical care with a special team set up to monitor his health.

Earlier in the morning, his health condition was "extremely critical" and he was "not responding at all" to treatment, said critical care expert and head of the medical board at Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital Arindam Kar. The octogenarian actor's health condition "extremely" deteriorated over the past 48-hours and he was on ventilator.

Meanwhile, on October 9, his conditions deteriorated but he responded well to treatment the next day.

On October 11, he was treated twice with plasma therapy but despite showing improvement two days back, his condition did not improve much.

However, He was shooting for a documentary titled "Abhijan" directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Last time he attended the shooting floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio was on October 1. The next shooting schedule was fixed on October 7. He was one of the finest actors in India and he is known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. He did 14 films with Ray.

(Inputs From IANS)