Varun Sharma on Roohi, 'It is Stree's much crazier sister'

Actor Varun Sharma calls his next release Roohi the crazier sister of the 2018 Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree. After Stree released in 2018, there has been a slew of horror comedies including Laxmii, and upcoming projects as Phone Bhoot, Bhoot Police, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, besides Roohi. Varun, however, is not scared of the competition.

"There is no fear as such. It is a new genre that got explored widely through Stree and we feel that Roohi is Stree's much crazier sister and the genre is widely accepted and people got exposed to and they liked it and I feel a lot of other films also. Whichever content is liked by people at the end of the day is (going to be made)," Varun told IANS.

He added: "We really hope that the audience really enjoys (Roohi) as much as we enjoyed making the film. I mean there is nothing to fear about. "

Rajkummar shared the trailer of the film on Instagram. He captioned it: Watch the #RoohiTrailer at your own risk kyunki iss baar mard ko jyada dard hoga!"

The film follows the eerie yet hilarious misadventures of Bhaura, played by Rajkummar, and Kattanni, essayed by Varun, as they cross paths with a mysterious girl named Roohi, played by Janhvi, in a jungle. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film is scheduled to release on March 11. Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present the film, produced by Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film's co-producer Dinesh Vijan said that they wanted to push the envelope further after the album of his earlier production Stree. "After Stree's album became an overnight sensation, we wanted to push the envelope further with Roohi," said Vijan, adding that the song has "immense repeat value".