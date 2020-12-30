Varun Dhawan wraps up first schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN/NEETU KAPOOR Varun Dhawan wraps up the first schedule of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

After recovering from coronavirus, actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in Chandigarh. The actor shared the update on Instagram along with a video of him enjoying a walk in the fields of the city on a misty morning.

"Its a wrap on our first sched of #jugjuggjeeyo in Chandigarh. I got covid recovered went back," he wrote along with the slow-motion video where the actor is seen taking a walk in a field on a foggy morning.

Earlier, actress Neetu Kapoor had shared a behind-the-shoot picture and a boomerang video from the set of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' announcing that she has wrapped up the shooting and will miss her 'JJJ' family.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "Last day with my #JJJ squad who have become family, will miss them @raj_a_mehta @heemadattani @sheetal_f_khan @ali_hussain_244 @pintusingh.rani63 @dimplegurnani @dharmamovies #JugJuggJeeyo." In the posts, Neetu Kapoor could be seen posing with her team and crew members as she haves her meal. In the video, she can be seen getting her hair and makeup done.

The film had an eventful stint in the city. The shooting had to be temporarily halted after actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta tested Covid positive. Shoot resumed after the actors and filmmakers recovered. On December 19, filmmaker Raj Mehta announced that the shooting of the film has resumed.

"It's okay to ask for a time out. It's okay to keep your head down and lay low. But then dust yourself off, get back in the ring and fight like you've never fought before. This was always meant to be a different experience. But WE'RE BACK!! #raringtogo #gratitude," Mehta wrote on Instagram.

The next schedule of the film is expected to begin soon.The film also features Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Kol in her Bollywood debut role.

