Varun Dhawan swoons over Chris Pratt's final trailer of 'The Tomorrow War'

Yesterday, Amazon Prime Video dropped the final exhilarating trailer of Chris Pratt starrer 'The Tomorrow War'. All set to fight in a war that will decide the fate of humanity in this sci-fi drama, the lead actor has been receiving immense love for his upcoming thriller. Seems like Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has a hidden fanboy for Chris Pratt too. Fanboying over Chris Pratt's latest exciting film, Varun shared his eagerness after watching the new trailer.

He comments, "Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit!"

The edge of the seat trailer features Pratt as Dan Forester, a high school teacher and military veterinarian. He is recruited by a group of time travellers to fight a war 30 years in the future. Wouldn’t it be exciting to wish for the two actors’ worlds to collide? Seems like we will just have to wait and watch!

Written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay, the film also features Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Pratt, Rob Cowan, Bradley J. Fischer and Brian Oliver executive produce, with Jules Daly, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David S. Goyer, Don Granger and Adam Kolbrenner producing alongside co-producer Samantha Nisenboim. Amazon Prime Video will exclusively release The Tomorrow War globally on July 4, 2021.

