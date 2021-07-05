Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan's latest post has an interesting Jonas Brothers connection, leaves fans intrigued

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Monday treated fans and followers with his suave and stylish black and white picture. The actor is seen turning up the heat with his smoldering looks all suited up in a black blazer and unbuttoned crisp shirt. "Leave before you love me," Varun wrote as the caption.

Take a look:

Varun's caption intrigued the fans and soon after his post they bombarded the comments section. One of the fans said, "What is the caption? im not gonna leave you." The other said, "What's this caption. i ain't leaving and loving you till eternity." Another commented, "Nah, how can someone leave u."

Meanwhile, Varun's co-star Nargis Fakhri seemed to have had a hearty laugh over the description and said, "Caption."

While the caption surprised many and led people to various speculations, it is the title of Priyanka Chopra's hubby Nick Jonas' new song with the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello.

The song titled, 'Leave Before You Love Me' dropped online in May 2021. The official music video has since raked in over 17 million views on YouTube.

Check it out here:

Varun recently grabbed eyeballs when he shared a video of the 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' star Chris Pratt dancing on "Tan tana tan" from "Judwaa 2" with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan during a video chat. Pratt was chatting up Varun to promote his upcoming film "The Tomorrow War", which is slated for an OTT release on July 2. The Hollywood actor also talked about his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger and other things regarding his career and acting journey.

Sharing the video, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Exclusive Chat with Chris Pratt @prattprattpratt Bollywood ho ya Hollywood - movies, dance, father-in-law & life is almost same!"

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.