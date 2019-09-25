Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon shower love to their acid attack survivor fan. Watch videos

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon made one of their diehard fans smile with their sweet gesture. When Kriti came to know about Muskan, a 14-year-old acid attack survivor from Nepal, she contacted the teen and had a video conversation with her. Needless to say, Muskan was overwhelmed to see her favourite actress encouraging her.

Kriti even asked her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan to get in touch with Muskan. Varun too recorded a special message and sent good wishes for her speedy recovery.

A Twitter user shared the clip of Kriti chatting with Muskan and wrote, ''After having learned about her @kritisanon did a video call with her from Mehboob Studio and reaction of the girl was priceless. It was flow of new energy in her life, she was almost ready to jump of the bed with joy of having seen her favourite actor giving her pep-talk''.

After having learned about her @kritisanon did a video call with her from Mehboob Studio and reaction of the girl was priceless. It was flow of new energy in her life, she was almost ready to jump of the bed with joy of having seen her favourite actor giving her pep-talk. pic.twitter.com/EsYPuH1B6K — Farmer Zunaid Memon जुनैद (@JunaidFarmer) September 25, 2019

Later, he also shared a video which Varun recorded for Muskan. ''After @Varun_dvn learned about her diehard fan from @kritisanon he immediately made a video for Muskan and sent it to her. The emotion is unexplainable. The girl has got new life and she wants to live all over again and hoping to meet Varun soon. Thank you guys for your efforts,'' he wrote.

After @Varun_dvn learned about her diehard fan from @kritisanon he immediately made a video for Muskan and sent it to her. The emotion is unexplainable. The girl has got new life and she wants to live all over again and hoping to meet Varun soon. Thank you guys for your efforts. pic.twitter.com/y2a9nwnTh3 — Farmer Zunaid Memon जुनैद (@JunaidFarmer) September 25, 2019

In the 45-second video, the October actor is seen asking his young fan to stay strong and continue following her passion to make her parents proud. ''Aur jab aap thoda tandrust ho jaao toh aap koshish karo ki aap mujhse aake milein. We can meet, hopefully face-to-face. Dher saara pyaar meri taraf se," said Varun at the end of the video.

Varun replied to the user saying, ''@kritisanon got In touch with me and told me about the situation sending muskan and her family all the love and strength and would love to see her''. Replying to Varun's tweet, Kriti wrote, "u're the sweetest VD! All the love to Muskan.. praying for her speedy recovery

💞💞 u’re the sweetest VD! All the love to Muskan.. praying for her speedy recovery.. https://t.co/g7iDY1EzBu — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 25, 2019

On the professional front, Varun is currently busy with the shooting of Coolie No. 1 along with Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kriti will soon be seen in Housefull 4. She is also doing Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.