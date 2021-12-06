Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN, YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani in Moscow for Jug Jugg Jeeyo; won’t be at VicKat's wedding

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who will be shooting for his upcoming movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Moscow alongside Kiara Advani, on Monday, shared videos from the filming location. It was speculated that the actors would be attending the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. The 'Judwaa' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of stories in which he and Kiara could be seen sitting in their car, all set to shoot in Moscow.

Both of them looked super cute in their heavy winter attires. In the first video, Varun could be heard saying that the temperature there is -5 degrees and added, "we are off to shoot."

The second video showed the actors enjoying the song 'Tu Aake Dekhle' by King while riding their car.

Directed by Raj and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year. The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the lead role, is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022.

The much-publicised wedding of Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will see 120 guests in attendance at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Rajasthan. Bollywood bigwigs like Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bosco Martis, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Dhar are expected to attend the wedding ceremony.

-with ANI, IANS inputs