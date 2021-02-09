Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan in new Insta post urges fans to 'never back down'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who recently tied know with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug on Tuesday urged everyone to never back down. The duo married at a luxurious resort 'The Mansion House' on January 24. The couple looked dreamy in ivory outfits and said their vows amid family and close friends. Varun also expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their best wishes to him and his wife Natasha after they got married. Now, the actor shared this mantra on social media with fans. Varun posted a shirtless picture sporting black gym pants and gloves, on Instagram.

"Never back down," he wrote as a caption.

Take a look:

Soon after the wedding ceremony, Varun Dhawan shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account. "Life long love just became official," he captioned the pictures.

The actor, who was last seen in his digitally-released film Coolie No.1, recently, took to his Instagram to alert the fans about the fake social media profile of his brother Rohit Dhawan. The actor revealed that Rohit isn't on social media and there have been fake profiles made in his name. Sharing a screenshot of the same, Varun wrote, "Hey guys my brother Rohit Dhawan is not on social media. This is a fake account."

On the professional front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. It was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan who had directed the original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as well. He will next star in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mahta, the star cast had recently completed a schedule in Chandigarh. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.