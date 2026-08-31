Manasi Parekh returns safely from Nepal, reveals what happened during Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

National Award-winning actor Mansi Parekh has returned to Mumbai after her Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The actor was reportedly untraceable after the devastating flash floods in Nepal, which had left her family and fans worried.

Mansi Parekh recalls her difficult Kailash Mansarovar journey

Mansi returned to Mumbai with 93 other people who had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Isha Foundation. The group had reportedly been out of contact for three to four days. When Mansi finally reached Mumbai airport, her emotional reunion with her family left everyone overwhelmed.

Speaking to India TV, Mansi opened up about the terrifying experience she went through during what was supposed to be a spiritual journey. Talking about her ordeal, Mansi said, "The journey was very long and difficult. There is a very large immigration building on the border between Tibet and Nepal. Seven days ago, we had entered China through that immigration building. After completing our Kailash Yatra, we were supposed to leave China, but exactly 24 hours before that, this incident happened. When we saw the videos and found out what had happened, we had no words. We didn't know what to do. It was such a huge building and it was washed away. The entire village was washed away. The whole village disappeared within 24 hours. It was a very bad experience. At that point, we realised that anything can happen in life. Life is very uncertain."

The actor said the extent of the destruction was extremely difficult to comprehend. According to Mansi, the entire area had been covered in mud, making it difficult to find people who had been caught in the disaster. She added, "The entire area is submerged in mud, and it is very difficult to find people there. It is very sad. The flow was so strong that people were swept away up to 300 kilometres. This is nature's fury, and nobody can stop it. This was an incident that was beyond anyone's control. Nobody could have stopped it. Nobody had imagined that this would happen. It was an experience that was difficult to believe. It is very sad."

Mansi Parekh's disappearance had sparked concern

News of Mansi going missing during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra had caused concern among her family and fans. Her well-wishers were praying for her safety as there was little information about her whereabouts.

Mansi has now returned safely to India, bringing relief to everyone who had been worried about her. Hours before the Nepal tragedy, she had shared glimpses of her Mansarovar journey on social media. After the flash floods hit, her family, friends and fans became increasingly concerned about her safety. However, she is now safe and has returned to the bay.

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