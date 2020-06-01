Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela works out with 80-kilo weights, shares video

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen doing glute thrusts with 80-kilo weights. "80 KGS (176.37 POUNDS) GLUTE THRUST last set. Positive Mindset. Your best outcomes happen after you've pushed through the hardest times. Keep pressing forward," she captioned the video.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was amazed. She wrote: "Wow".

Meanwhile, Urvashi is gearing up for the release of her film "Virgin Bhanupriya" on an OTT platform.

Talking about her film, Urvashi told IANS: "It is a story of a college-going conservative girl (Urvashi Rautela) who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won't happen ever in her life. What happens after that forms the crux of the story."

"Virgin Bhanupriya" also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage