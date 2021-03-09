Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA/PR Urvashi Rautela spotted shooting at Manali for her upcoming project

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has conquered the hearts of her fans with her gorgeous presence and superb grasp of acting. Not only has she given the audience bang on performances, but also has done so in utter style and grace. No wonder she is called the fashion queen of the B town. As per the latest news, the actress is currently in Manali shooting for her upcoming project, although she has not revealed the name of the film she is working on but some still and the pictures from the set have circulated on social media.

Urvashi Rautela is also sharing a glimpse on her Instagram story and interacting with the local people there.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is shooting for her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”, in which we will be seeing her with Randeep Hooda playing the lead. The series is based on real-life inspector Avinash Mishra who tackled criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh with courage. Inspector will be portrayed by Randeep Hooda while Urvashi plays the protagonist's wife Poonam Mishra.

The most exciting one is an international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Several other projects like a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2” are in her kitty. Meanwhile, Urvashi was recently seen in the music video Woh chaand kaha se laogi opposite television actor Mohsin Khan.

According to the sources, Urvashi Rautela has signed a three films deal with Jio Studios.