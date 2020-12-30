Image Source : PR FETCHED Urvashi Rautela charges THIS whopping amount for New year's appearance

The international actor Urvashi Rautela has been in the limelight since she started her career with Hard work and determination and got her first film "Singh Sahab the great". She inspires a lot of young actresses and actors to prevail in their careers in acting, modeling, and singing. Urvashi is recently shooting for her upcoming project. Her back to back films and music albums hits has been loved by the audiences, we have been keeping eye on her for her upcoming projects this year.

With all the pictures circulating around social media of Urvashi Rautela shooting for her forthcoming project. According to the reports, Urvashi will also appear for a new year event at Palazzo Versace. It is said that the International actress Urvashi Rautela is charging 4 crores for 15 minutes for her appearance. This huge amount was never being received by any of the Bollywood actors till date.

Seems like the actress is already on a roll for a new year, as this huge amount was never received by any celeb, and that too for the appearance.

On the career path, her most awaited film "Black Rose" is yet to hit the screens. Her recent pictures from the Hindi remake of the Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2" is making headlines. The actress will be also seen in an International project opposite Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan.

Mohamed Ramadan mentioned in his quote that " Urvashi Rautela is Bollywood’s young superstar look at her beauty & popularity. She’s an excellent and outstanding actor/artist. She is a shining example of beauty from India and I'm sure you’ll be seeing her in more Hollywood projects soon."The only Bollywood film person I know after Shahrukh khan is Urvashi Rautela. She is very famous."