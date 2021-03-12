Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna posts funny vacation pics with Akshay Kumar, shows reality of Instagram couples

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is back with another quirky social media post with husband-actor Akshay Kumar. The actress, who is known for her tongue-in-cheek humour has shared a hilarious 'Instagram vs reality' post on Friday. Twinkle also gave an advise for fewer divorces. In the first photo, the couple is seen smiling as they pose for the camera. While in another photo, Twinkle pinces Akshay's nose. The two are currently on a beach vacation.

"Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :) #SmileOkPlease," Twinkle captioned her post. Reacting to the post, Sikandar Kher asked, "Are you beating him up regularly?"

Take a look at her post here:

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar shared a romantic picture with Twinkle from their tropical getaway at a beach destination. The Airlift actor took to his Instagram and posted a selfie in which he posed along with his wife for the camera. Akshay captioned the post as, "Happy place = Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime."

In the picture, Akshay looked dashing sporting a salt-and-pepper look, paired along with a white t-shirt, while Twinkle who rested her head on her hubby's chest looked stunning in her multi-coloured attire and cool shades.

On the work front, Akshay has many films lineuped. He will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, in which he plays ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi. He plays a RAW agent in Bell Bottom, and brings alive the heroism of Prithviraj Chauhan in Prithviraj. He also has Bachchan Pandey that he is currently shooting with Jacqueline, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and Raksha Bandhan in his kitty.