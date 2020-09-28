Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff stunned fans with his new Instagram video, where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent injury. "Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable," he wrote as the caption.

Recently Tiger, who is also a fitness enthusiast, flaunted his well-chiselled body on social media

Earlier this month, the young actor also made his debut as a singer with the single, "Unbelievable". The video, helmed by "Student Of The Year 2" director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

In another video that the actor shared on Instagram, he could be seen performing some stunts. One of the stunts involved overcoming a 5.7 inches hurdle. The actor managed to cross it effortlessly, though he wrote in the caption how he could've performed better had it not been for the cake he had consumed last night. Many fans and celebs marvelled at Tiger's agility. Take a look at the video-

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released earlier this year. He will be seen next in Heropanti 2, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan. He will also be seen in Rambo, directed by Siddharth Anand.

