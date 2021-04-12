Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHNA SHROFF Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna shuts down troll for criticising her bikini pic

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna lost her cool on Monday and gave a befitting reply to a follower who compared her to her brother and tried slut-shaming her. Krishna had posted a picture on her Instagram profile in a bikini and captioned it: "Wild Child".

A follower wrote this nasty comment: "Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utni hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, your brother Tiger is so good and you are equally worthless. Are you not ashamed? Don't your parents see such posts)?"

Krisha wrote back: "Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you. Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks."

Her friends like actress Huma Qureshi and Pooja Bhatt praised the snapshot. Siddhant Kapoor, son of Shakti Kapoor, wrote, "Me - hey kishu how are you ? Whahs are you upto these days ? Kishu - oh hey bullzz , not much just shooting for the next BOND film playing the lead. Haha joking , miss you." Krishna Shroff's best friend Disha Patani dropped fire emojis. Disha's sister, Khushboo Patani, commented, "Cool (sic)."

Krishna also shared a glimpse of her chill session with dad Jackie Shroff in her Instagram stories.

Krishna Shroff often shares her workout videos on Instagram. Here's when she swapped weights with his brother Tiger.

Krishna Shroff is the younger of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's two children, Tiger is the elder one. Krishna owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix with her brother Tiger, which they launched in November 2018.

