Tiger Shroff is all praises for Sharique Sayed, man behind actor’s creativity on social media

Tiger Shroff doesn’t leave a chance to appreciate the good talent and especially those who help him achieve what he envisions. One such person in his life is Sharique Sayed. Sharique is the man behind all the cool things you see on Tiger Shroff’s social media, where he has millions of fan following. Sharique has been with Tiger from the beginning of his career and has been Tiger’s go-to person for all things creative.

Tiger took to his social media and shared a video that has been shot and edited by Sharique. In the video, he is seen in a double role - doing a flip. Tiger wrote, “Look who showed up to train before me today. #YouAreUnbelievable @shariquealy"

He shoots all of Tiger’s videos, shoots his pictures, edits them in unique ways, he is his brainstorming partner for the cool ideas you see on his social media.

Tiger gets immense love from his fans for all of it on his social media and now the actor gives all the due credit to Sharique when he speaks about him. Tiger shares, “Sharique is an exceptional talent and I am really lucky to have him on my team. He has a director’s mind and at the same time, he is very talented with vfx and all kinds of technology. He’s been handling my social media since before my first film.”

The World’s Youngest Action Superstar, Tiger Shroff has been on a roll. He started the year with a bang as Ronnie in Baaghi 3. Recently, Tiger also made his debut as a singer with ‘Unbelievable’, which is topping even the Billboards. He released the song on Instagram and shared: "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough... for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!"

The video, helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing his colleague.

Talking about the song and his foray into music, Tiger said: "I've always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I'm so excited to kickstart this journey -- there's so much to learn and explore."

