Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor called Alia Bhatt the Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood

When Ranbir Kapoor called Alia Bhatt the Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is out there in the open even when the actors haven’t accepted it publicly yet. They are frequently seen together at family events like birthday celebrations and weddings and also get clicked together on airports. The duo has recently returned from Manali after completing the shooting schedule of their first film together Brahmastra. While the film is their first project together, Ranbir and Alia were supposed to make their acting debut together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film when Alia was just 11-years-old.

In an old interview of Ranbir Kapoor, the actor revealed that their first professional project together was 15 years ago when he did a photoshoot with Alia for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. Balika Badhu. He said, “Not many people know that Alia and me were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Badhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her. Also, when she worked with Imtiaz Alia in Highway, I loved her work. I remember I watched the film and told a friend that Alia is Amitabh Bachchan, she is doing such good work at such a young age. It was quite amazing. So I have been a fan of Alia Bhatt before she became an actor.”

Reacting to Ranbir’s comments, Alia added, “Yes, what he’s saying is correct. When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it.”

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama "Brahmastra" has long been in the making. The movie was earlier supposed to release this year but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule. The movie will see Ranbir playing a character with special powers named Shiv and Alia will play his love interest named Isha.

