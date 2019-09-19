Image Source : TWITTER The White Tiger: Rajkummar Rao looks forward to start shooting with Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who will be soon collaborating with Priyanka Chopra for the Netflix film "The White Tiger", has said that he is looking forward to working with her. He also hoped that they will have good time while shooting for the film.

Rajkummar was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Made In China" along with his co-actor Mouni Roy, film's director Mikhil Musale and producer Dinesh Vijan on Wednesday in Mumbai.

"The White Tiger" is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Sharing his thoughts about the project, Rajkummar said: "I am very excited about that film. It's a great book and has a beautiful story. I have met (director) Ramin (Bahrani). He is a great guy. I am really looking forward to start working with Priyanka in the film. I think Priyanka is phenomenally talented, so we will have a good time together while shooting the film."

Bahrani, who will also write the screenplay, is known for films like "Chop Shop", "99 Homes" and "Fahrenheit 451".

"Made In China" will see the Rajkummar Rao essay the lead role of a Gujarati businessman named Raghu who becomes successful thanks to 'jugaad'.

Talking about his character in "Made In China", Rajkummar said: "Raghu is one of the exciting parts that I have played. I played a Gujarati businessman in 'Kai Po Che' but it was a subtle character, but in this film I had a chance to go all out. I stayed in Ahmadabad to prepare for my role. Our film's director (Mikhil Musale) has been brought up in Gujarat and I feel we were able to create such a beautiful world that I started smelling Gujarat in my film's script. When people see the film, they will feel that they are with these characters in the film."

"Made In China" also stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao. It is directed by Mikhil Musale of the Gujarati award-winning film "Wrong Side Raju" fame. The film is slated for a Diwali release.

(With IANS Inputs)