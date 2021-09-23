Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANISHAA MUKERJI Tanishaa Mukerji shares glimpse of mom Tanuja's birthday eve

Veteran actress Tanuja turned 78 on Thursday. To mark her birthday her younger daughter, actress Tanishaa Mukerji posted a special video of her mom on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Tanisha shared a short clip of Tanuja sitting in her night suit on a sofa. She added, 'Hey Birthday girl' on the video.

Tanuja is all smiles as she gets clicked by her daughter.

On Tanuja's birthday last year, Tanisha had uploaded a birthday note for her mom by posting some rare pics of the actress. She shared an album for Tanuja and wrote: "Happy birthday, my earth mother. You are mischief. You are grace. You are love. You are nature. You are soul. You are my universe. Love you mommy!"

That was not all, Tanishaa even shared two throwback clicks from the 1976 Gujarati film Malavpati Munj, where Tanuja was starred opposite actor-filmmaker Upendra Trivedi. Captioning this pic Tanishaa wrote, "#happybirthdayweek #happybirthdaymommy"

On the professional front, Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut with Sssshhh... in 2003. Later, she was seen in films such as Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Sarkar, Tango Charlie and One Two Three. In 2013, she participated in the seventh season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.