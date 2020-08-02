Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRAKASHYAPKHURRANA Tahira Kashyap turns her 'thinking zone' into a pose

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana turned her thinking zone into a pose and says she is not guilty about it. Tahira took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting next to a window. In the image, she is seen dressed in a blue tube dress. "Turned my thinking/writing zone into a posing one! #poser #notguilty #whynot #mightaswell".

Tahira on Friendship Day on Sunday posted a picture featuring her "lifelines". "My lifelines. So fortunate to have you all in my life. Highs or lows, I know you got my back and I have got yours.#happyfriendshipday #friends#friendsforever #friendslikefamily," she captioned it.

On the work front, Tahira has finished writing her fourth book "The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman", during the Covid lockdown. Apart from writing, Tahira has also tried to take proper care of her health during the lockdown. With ease in the lockdown restrictions, Tahira started cycling outside her home.

She is currently spending time with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana's family in Chandigarh. Talking about her life in Chandigarh, she told Pinkvilla, "Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents. And so the day came, due measures were taken and all of us reached our hometown including my brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum."

