Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca from Dune: Prophecy series UNVEILED

After releasing the teaser, the makers of the Dune: Prophecy unveiled the first official look of Tabu as Sister Francesca in the series. In the first look, Tabu can be seen dressed in a black outfit with her hair in a ponytail. In the HBO series, Tabu will be seen sharing the screen space with renowned actors like Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Jade Anouka, among others.

Expressing her excitement about the series, Tabu said, ''It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It's an actor's delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful."

''Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I'm so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you'll see me a little later in the seaspn, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can't wait for audiences around the world to explore it!'' she added.

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of the recent films and is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert (the son of Dune author Frank Herbert) and Kevin J Anderson.

It will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series is produced by Max and Legendary Television and its release is currently kept under the wraps.

