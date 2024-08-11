Shweta Tiwari breaks silence on daughter Palak's dating rumours, says 'she is strong right now'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Palak Tiwari was born on October 8, 2000.

Actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the most successful television stars and now her daughter has also chosen the same path. Palak Tiwari first featured in the peppy number 'Bijlee Biljee' alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Last year, she was one of the supporting cast in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, she has remained mostly in the news for her outings with Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim and several reports claim that she is dating him. Now, Shweta has come forward and spoken about such rumours.

Speaking on Palak's dating rumours with Ibrahim, she told Galatta, ''Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy! Even I don't know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it, but at times when things may bother her.''

She also spoke about the negativity around her skinny body and said, ''It doesn't even bother her. She used to feel it initially but now she knows there are a lot many people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hardwork.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak will next be seen in Siddhant Kumar Sachdev's directorial The Virgin Tree alongside Sunny Singh and Mouny Roy. On the other hand, Shweta joined Rohit Shetty's upcoming flick Singham Again, which is slated to release later this year.

