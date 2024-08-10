'Devastated and heartbroken': Preity Zinta condemns attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bangladesh is witnessing a fresh protest as students converged in front of the Supreme Court and demanded the resignation of the Chief Justice.

India's neighbouring country in the east, Bangladesh, has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. The country has entered into crisis after a change in the political scenario as their Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign from the post after massive anti-government protests turned violent. Several videos of violence against the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh are all over social media. Now, Preity Zinta has expressed her disappointment over such incidents and shared her thought on her X (previously called Twitter) handle.

Condemning such attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, Preity wrote, ''Devastated & heartbroken to hear of the violence in Bangladesh against their minority population. People killed, families displaced, women violated & places of worship being vandalized & burnt. Hope the new govt. takes appropriate steps in stopping the violence & protecting its people. My thoughts & prayers for everyone facing hardship.'' Along with the post she also used the hashtag 'Save Bangladesi Hindus'.

Earlier, actor Sonu Sood also spoke about the violent incidents in the country and reshared a video shared by a user named Mr Sinha wherein a Bangladeshi Hindu woman can be seen expressing her pain. ''We should do our best to bring back all our fellow Indians from Bangladesh, so they get a good life here. This is not just the responsibility of our Government which is doing its best but also all of us. Jai Hind,'' he wrote in his post.

Fresh protests have erupted in Bangladesh, days after violent unrest in the country, as students converged in front of the Supreme Court and demanded the resignation of the Chief Justice. The leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have announced a siege of the High Court due to fears of a judiciary coup, according to Dhaka Tribune.

