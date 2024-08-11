Karan Johar celebrates 18 years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, calls it 'best decision'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released in 2006.

Karan Johar's fourth directorial Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna has turned 18 today, August 11, 2024. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Celebrating another year of the romantic drama flick, the director of the film shared a BTS video on his Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note. ''KANK was the road that I need not have taken but it was the best decision I made to take it...till date! This film not only gave me the best of the times with my absolutely phenomenal cast that honestly, were more my family - but it also gave me the courage to tell stories that I put my conviction into about relationships that were messy but beautiful...just like life? Here’s to 18 years of #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna!'' he wrote along with the video.

See the post:

Reacting to the post, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, ''A film before its times .. love KANK and all those wonderful memories of our long long New York shoot.''

About the film

Released in 2006 Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna aka KANK is a multi-starrer flick which explores themes of marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships. The film was a box office success and was the fourth highest-grosser of the year. It was also the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the overseas circuit at that time.

Most of KANK's songs were chartbusters including the title track, Mitwa, Where's The Party Tonight, and Tumhi Dekho Naa. On the awards front, the film led the 52nd Filmfare Awards with 23 nominations and won Best Supporting Actor (Abhishek Bachchan). It also earned one IIFA, one Screen Award, one Stardust Award and five ZEE Cine Awards.

Also Read: Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film to now hit cinemas on Independence Day Eve

Also Read: 'Devastated and heartbroken': Preity Zinta condemns attack on Hindus in Bangladesh