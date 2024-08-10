Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
  Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film to now hit cinemas on Independence Day Eve

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film to now hit cinemas on Independence Day Eve

Looking at the box office clash with Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, the makers of Stree 2 has announced night shows of the film ahead of its worldwide release. More details below.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2024 15:59 IST
Stree 2 advance bookings
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a key role.

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, is one of the highly-anticipated flicks of 2024. The new chapter of the franchise is returning to the big screens after six years. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release ever since its announcement. It was scheduled to hit cinemas on August 15 alongside two other big releases, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Now, its makers have surprised everyone and announced a night shows ahead of its worldwide release. Stree 2 can be watched in theatres in night shows starting from 9:30 pm onwards on August 14, 2024.

Maddock Films on Saturday shared a post on its social media handles announcing a night show on Independence Day Eve. 'Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai! Isilye woh aa rahi hai ek raat pehle, just for you,'' the makers wrote along with the poster of Stree 2. 

See the post:

Earlier this week, the makers unveiled a new song from the film titled 'Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum'. The song is picturised on the lead stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao and Sachin-Jigar.

 

More deets about Stree 2

The film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. As per the trailer, the makers introduced a new threat to the people of Chanderi, Sarkata. Vicky (played by Rajkummar) steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save the women from the new threat that emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village. Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number, Aaj Ki Raat.

