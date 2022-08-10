Tabu escapes major injury while performing a dare-devil stunt for Ajay Devgn's Bholaa

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN, TABU Ajay Devgn, Tabu

Tabu, who is playing a fearless, high-ranking police officer in Ajay Devgn's actioner titled 'Bholaa', escaped a major injury while performing a dare-devil stunt on Wednesday morning. This is one of the films in which Tabu will be seen performing several high octane stunts alongside the leading man, Ajay, who is playing the title role of Bholaa.

Sources say that the National Award winner was reportedly driving a truck in a dense jungle. The truck was being chased by some motorcycle goons. In one take, one of the bikes that was racing crazily alongside the truck collided with it. And, Tabu who was in the truck caught some shredded glass from the crash.

The source added that the impact of the collision was so strong that flying glass hit Tabu just above her right eye. Medical help that was available on set said: "The injury is minor. She will not be needing stitches."

Ajay, who was fully in charge of the situation, called for a short break, allowing the actress to rest till she gained her composure.

After Ajay's last directorial venture, the aviation-thriller 'Runway 34', the actor is set to direct another film, his fourth directorial, Bholaa will be an emotional drama.

Earlier when he was asked how he managed to shoot the film so quickly post his April release Runway 34, the actor said, "Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words- lights, camera, action."

Bholaa is set for release in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ajay has Maidaan, Thank God, and Drishyam 2 lined up for release. He will also be seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

