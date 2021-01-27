Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Swara and other celebs react to violence during farmer's tractor rally

On Republic Day, the peaceful protest of the farmers turned violent during the tractor rally when entered into the capital and hoisted their flags at Red Fort. They clashed with the police personnel in several parts of the national capital. After photographs and videos of protesting farmers went viral on social media, many Bollywood celebrities took to the internet to react to the situation in the country.

Swara Bhasker tweeted, "It is not right to hoist anything other than the tricolor on the Red Fort. There is no religion. Those who will defend this act, what will they be able to say when someone flaunts another color flag here ?!" Sunny Deol also reacted and expressed his disappointment on the same.

💔💔💔 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 26, 2021

आज लाल क़िले पर जो हुआ उसे देख कर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ है, मैं पहले भी, 6 December को ,Twitter के माध्यम से यह साफ कर चुका हूँ कि मेरा या मेरे परिवार का दीप सिद्धू के साथ कोई संबंध नही है।

जय हिन्द — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2021

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu also reacted to the violence during farmer's tractor rally and wrote, "These 2 news items back to back on my timeline explains so much about the state of affairs in our country." Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Does it make sense to you? Farmers who protested peacefully for so many months, even in the face of police violence, suddenly turned violent today? Why? Just doesn't compute. Plus, we've seen those in power do this before. Typical play: Send violent stooges, discredit movement."

Ranvir Shorey said, "I would rather sit comfortably in my AC room then go around rioting and vandalising the capital on Republic Day over laws legislated by an elected govt. And if you don’t want tear gas, stick to the routes the police has designated for protests. Thanks."

I would rather sit comfortably in my AC room then go around rioting and vandalising the capital on Republic Day over laws legislated by an elected govt. And if you don’t want tear gas, stick to the routes the police has designated for protests. Thanks. https://t.co/Ty57fcwKKx — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) January 26, 2021

Kangana Ranaut, who has been actively voicing out her opinion on farmer's protest sincxe the beginning, also shared multiple tweets about the situation. She also shared a video and said, "We have become a joke before the world today. We have no prestige left. We don't care if the Prime Minister of another nation is our guest, we can sit naked in front of them. If this goes on, there will be no progress in this country. Whoever supports this so-called farmers' protest should be jailed. They have reduced our nation, its government and Supreme Court into a joke."

Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #दिल्ली_पुलिस_लठ_बजाओ #RedFort pic.twitter.com/pWhXtOrqkx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

Several other celebrities also reacted to the incident condemning it. "Undesirable turn of events. I have supported this peaceful protest from day one, however this violent turn is condemnable. And, on this sacred day, only the Tricolour should fly aloft the Red Fort," tweeted Gul Panag.

"Who are they farmers? Look at the dates they choose to create chaos , as they know the whole world is watching us ,so their whole motive is to downgrade India and to defame the country ..!!" wrote Payal Ghosh.

The Tricolour CANNOT be disrespected.

Absolutely unacceptable.

Must be condemned unequivocally. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021