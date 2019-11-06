Swara Bhaskar in trouble for abusing 4 year old child artist, twitterati react

The incident took place at Abhish Mathew's chat show, Son of Abish

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is at the receiving end of criticism for using cuss words for a 4-year child. Swara along with comic Kunal Kamra was a guest on Abhish Mathew's chat show, Son of Abish, when she used 'chu**ya and kameena to refer to a child artist. Swara was apparently miffed with the child artist for calling her aunty during an ad shoot. Swara’s act has not just drawn criticism online but could also create legal trouble for the actress.

A complaint against Swara has been filed with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights by a BJP leader. The complainant has accused Swara of physically, mentally harassing the child.

In the video from ‘Son of Abish’ that's going viral on the internet, Swara is seen telling an incident from her career’s initial days when she was shooting for a soap ad with a child artist. The actress tells how this 4-year-old child artist was calling her aunty and it only made her angrier

Swara did not say chu**ya and kameena on the child artist's face but uttered only in her thoughts. She added that children are basically 'evil' to which host of the show, Abish Matthew agrees.

The video drew a lot of flak on Twitter and people slammed Swara for abusing child. Soon #Swara_aunty was trending on microblogging site Twitter. In fact, #Swara_aunty was among the top trends on November 5.

