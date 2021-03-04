Sunny Leone's lookalike Aaveera Singh Masson breaks the internet, features in Mika Singh's song

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYLEONE,AVEERA.SINGH.MASSON Meet Sunny Leone's doppelganger Aaveera Singh Masson

Lookalikes of celebrities keep breaking the internet for their uncanny similarities. This time it is Sunny Leone whose doppelganger Aaveera Singh Masson has taken over the internet with her sizzling pictures. The diva looks too similar to Sunny Leone which has left the netizens wide-eyed. Aaveera Singh Masson came into the limelight as she recently featured in a song by Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh. The starlet can be seen flaunting her sassy moves in the song Glassiyan. Soon after the song dropped on the internet, viewers couldn't help notice the similarity in her appearance to Sunny Leone.

Fans have been flooding Aaveera's social media posts with comments that she looks like Sunny Leone. As per photographer Viral Bhayani, AAveera was roped in Mika Singh's music video because she is a slitting image of Sunny Leone. The makers wanted to star Leone in the song but she wasn't available.

Check out Aaveera Singh Masson's pictures here-

Aaveera has starred in a couple of music videos earlier as well. She featured in a Punjabi sad song titled Zakham. Her songs have over 1 million views on YouTube.