Sussanne Khan wishes ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on 46th birthday, calls him ‘the most incredible man’

Sussanne Khan wishes ex-husband Hrithik Roshan on 46th birthday

Even after their separation, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan continue to share a great bond. One of the reasons is their two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. As the actor rang into his 46th birthday, Sussanne shared a heartfelt post for him and also called him ‘the most incredible man’. The diva shared adorable pictures of Hrithik with his two sons and wrote, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo.”

The post features Hrithik standing on a cliff with his sons and looking handsome as always. She also gives a sneak peek into the fun activities they do together and to the vacations they have been on. Check out-

Hrithik and Sussanne are often seen joining each other on movie or dinner dates other than traveling together on vacations with their sons. The actor earlier confessed that while they no longer share a husband-wife bond, they are still best friends. Talking about Hrithik and the relationship she shares with him now, Sussanne told Bollywood Hungama, “I have a support system in Hrithik. It’s not a marriage, but we are friends. That zone is so sacred to me, it doesn’t make me feel sad or lonely. My kids are go-getters. They organise things!”

Recently, the diva also shared a couple of photos from their New Year family vacation as well. Sussanne joined Hrithik’s family as they enjoyed skiing and dinning with each other in the snow. She wrote, “The ‘Modern’ Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad...Cousins and brothers….Sisters...Grandparents...Grand uncle n aunt...And 2 friends... new bonds and a heartfull of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering...2020 here we come.. Processing our best while carving the slopes.” Check it out:

