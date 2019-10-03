Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
'Best Movie Ever,' Sussanne Khan reviews Hrithik Roshan's War

Sussanne Khan is blown away by the spectacular performance of ''two gorgeous hunks'' Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2019 10:12 IST
Representative News Image

 Sussanne Khan reviews Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been blown away by War. In her review on Instagram, Sussanne said that the ''two gorgeous hunks'' will ''rewrite the meaning of action heroes''. She even went on to call War, ''the best movie ever''. 

As soon as Sussanne shared the post, excited Tiger Shroff commented ''Yayyyy'' followed by heart emojis. Sanjay Kapoor said that he can't wait to watch the movie.

War, an action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand features Hrithik and Tiger in lead roles. Vaani Kapoor also stars in the film as female lead. War is being hailed for its intriguing action sequences, chase scenes, picturesque locations and two leads who do anything to pull you into their world.

