'Best Movie Ever,' Sussanne Khan reviews Hrithik Roshan's War

Sussanne Khan reviews Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been blown away by War. In her review on Instagram, Sussanne said that the ''two gorgeous hunks'' will ''rewrite the meaning of action heroes''. She even went on to call War, ''the best movie ever''.

As soon as Sussanne shared the post, excited Tiger Shroff commented ''Yayyyy'' followed by heart emojis. Sanjay Kapoor said that he can't wait to watch the movie.

War, an action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand features Hrithik and Tiger in lead roles. Vaani Kapoor also stars in the film as female lead. War is being hailed for its intriguing action sequences, chase scenes, picturesque locations and two leads who do anything to pull you into their world.