Sushant Singh Rajput's old video training with CRPF jawans goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. While his then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that the actor was battling depression, his family does not believe it. Sushant's father KK Singh has filed an FIR against the actress accusing her of abetment of suicide. All the close people, family members, friends and staff claim that Sushant was a very lively person and cannot die by suicide. The actor also had many big dreams and a list of things he wanted to do. Recently, a video of the actor has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen training with the CRPF jawans.

The video shows Sushant competing with a CRPF jawan during the final training with them and enjoying it. Another photo shows him posing with a board that read, "As soon as the fear approaches near, attack and destroy it."

Check out the posts here-

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has disclosed a few WhatsApp chats with Sushant in which the late actor believed that his sister Priyanka was 'pure evil' and 'manipulative.' A message read, "("To Priyanka"), You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to attract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol."

Reacting to this, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an old interview in which Sushant Singh Rajput had admitted that he was the closest to his eldest sister Priyanka. She wrote, "He admits he was closest to his sister Priyanka (Sonu Di) because she gets him." Check out the video here-

On Monday, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah have appeared before ED for questioning regarding money laundering.

