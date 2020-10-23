Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive co-star Sapna Pabbi reacts to reports that she's gone missing post NCB summon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAPNAPABBI_SAPPERS Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive co-star Sapna Pabbi reacts to reports that she's gone missing

In the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating and interrogating people connected to drugs from Bollywood. After questioning Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh, the agency summoned the late actor's co-star Sapna Pabbi from his film Drive. The actress was summoned last week and there were reports that she has gone missing post that. However, taking to Instagram, Sapna rubbished the reports and revealed that she is in London with her family.

In an Instagram post, Sapna Pabbi wrote, "I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts."

During the Bollywood drug probe, NCB arrested the brother of Gabriella Demetriades, the girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Tuesday sent accused Agisilaos Demetriades in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to judicial custody. During the interrogation, Sapna Pabbi's name came to the fore.

Soon after Sapna was summoned by the agency. A report quoted NCB office saying, "The notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn’t respond and now has disappeared. Her role in this case is very crucial and thorough investigation is required. If she doesn’t respond then strong summons will be issued soon."

Earlier the NCB has arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and several others. Rhea spent 28 days in jail before getting bail from Bombay High Court in the case. The NCB has also questioned several Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.

The NCB has also arrested former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the case. Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra flat. The NCB registered the case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate after several alleged chats relating to drugs came to the fore.

